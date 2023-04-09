News you can trust since 1877
Wes McDonald is knocking on the door to start for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)Wes McDonald is knocking on the door to start for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)
Wes McDonald is knocking on the door to start for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Arsenal loanee and ex-Birmingham City winger in contention to face Stevenage

Hartlepool United head into their second Easter fixture looking to continue their momentum following an emphatic win over Grimsby Town.

By Joe Ramage
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST

John Askey’s side claimed back-to-back wins when sealing a 4-1 win over the Mariners on Good Friday inspired by Dan Kemp’s hat-trick.

Pools scored three times in eight minutes in the second half to take the game away from Grimsby and move level on points with Crawley Town.

Wes McDonald made another strong contribution coming off the bench in the second half, winning a penalty before then assisting Kemp for his third of the game as he continues to push for a starting spot.

But could that come against Stevenage?

Askey could be forced into a change should Jamie Sterry struggle to overcome a groin problem whilst the situation with midfielder Mohamad Sylla remains uncertain with the Frenchman not in the right state mentally to feature against Grimsby.

And here is how we predict Pools will line-up on Easter Monday:

Stolarczyk has made some key saves in recent games for Hartlepool. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. Jakub Stolarczyk

Stolarczyk has made some key saves in recent games for Hartlepool. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Dodds moved over to right-back in the absence of Jamie Sterry at Grimsby and may start there if Sterry is not passed fit to face Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Dan Dodds

Dodds moved over to right-back in the absence of Jamie Sterry at Grimsby and may start there if Sterry is not passed fit to face Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Foran came on at half-time against Grimsby and could operate as the right centre-back against Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Taylor Foran

Foran came on at half-time against Grimsby and could operate as the right centre-back against Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Murray looks to have made the centre-back role his own under John Askey. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

4. Euan Murray

Murray looks to have made the centre-back role his own under John Askey. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver

