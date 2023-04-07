Sylla has impressed this season for Hartlepool, particularly since Askey’s arrival as manager over the course of the last six weeks.

The Frenchman, signed on a free transfer in the summer after a spell with Oldham Athletic, has put in a number of man of the match displays under Askey which is why there was a shock when the 29-year-old did not feature in Hartlepool’s squad at Blundell Park with captain Nicky Featherstone back in the side.

Sylla not only dropped out of the starting line-up, but missed out altogether.

Mohamad Sylla was left out of Hartlepool United's squad against Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

Askey had not hinted at any injury concerns ahead of the trip to Grimsby and, following a significant 4-1 success over the Mariners, the Hartlepool boss revealed why Sylla was missing.

“Mo didn’t feel as though he was in the right mental state to play and we need people who are going to give us everything,” said Askey.

“We know with Nicky Featherstone he’s going to give us everything he’s got. I was really pleased with Nicky today because it’s not easy. We've been playing well and it puts a bit of pressure on him when we won the last one.

“But he’s a trooper and his performance, he controlled the game for a lot of the 90 minutes.

Mohamad Sylla has impressed for Hartlepool United under John Askey. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We need everybody and Nicky is important to us. Not only is he a good player but he's important in the dressing room as well.

Askey added: “It’s just one of those things, but what we’ve proved is we’re a team and it doesn't matter who plays, they’re all going to give their all.

“That’s why it’s important that the eleven who go out onto the pitch want to be on the pitch and that’s the case.

“You can see when the subs go on. There’s no sulking. We all want to stay up, none more so than supporters.”

Askey’s revelation about Sylla throws concern over whether the Frenchman will feature again for Hartlepool with just six games left of the season for the club to preserve its Football League status.

Sylla only signed a one-year deal in the summer which means he will be available on a free at the end of the season should there be potential suitors.

And pressed whether Sylla could return to the squad, Askey said it will be up to the midfielder.

“The only person who’ll know that is Mo,” said Askey.

“We need everybody pulling. If he feels as though he’s in the right mental state to do that I'm sure he will.

“But we’ve got good players to come in. Nicky has proved year in, year out what a good player he is. We’ve got good players in the squad.