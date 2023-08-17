Hartlepool United go in search of a third straight win following a successful week at the Suit Direct Stadium.

John Askey saw his side claim back-to-back wins on home soil against Gateshead and Maidenhead United and will be looking to carry that into the trip to Roots Hall.

Pools lost their first away game of the season at Barnet and face a Shrimpers side who scored an emphatic win over Oldham Athletic last time out on home soil.

But will Askey stick with the side who enjoyed a 3-1 success in midweek? Here we predict our starting XI for the weekend trip to Essex:

1 . Joel Dixon Dixon came within seconds of keeping his first clean sheet for Hartlepool in the midweek win over Maidenhead. He'll be hoping to do so this time against Southend. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Charlie Seaman Seaman has made an impressive start to his loan spell with Pools. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Dan Dodds Dodds has settled into the right centre-back role well during Hartlepool's two home victories. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales