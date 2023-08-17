Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Will John Askey name an unchanged side to face Southend United?
Hartlepool United go in search of a third straight win following a successful week at the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
John Askey saw his side claim back-to-back wins on home soil against Gateshead and Maidenhead United and will be looking to carry that into the trip to Roots Hall.
Pools lost their first away game of the season at Barnet and face a Shrimpers side who scored an emphatic win over Oldham Athletic last time out on home soil.
But will Askey stick with the side who enjoyed a 3-1 success in midweek? Here we predict our starting XI for the weekend trip to Essex:
