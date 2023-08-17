News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United make the long journey to Roots Hall to face Southend United. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United make the long journey to Roots Hall to face Southend United. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United make the long journey to Roots Hall to face Southend United. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Will John Askey name an unchanged side to face Southend United?

Hartlepool United go in search of a third straight win following a successful week at the Suit Direct Stadium.
By Joe Ramage
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

John Askey saw his side claim back-to-back wins on home soil against Gateshead and Maidenhead United and will be looking to carry that into the trip to Roots Hall.

Pools lost their first away game of the season at Barnet and face a Shrimpers side who scored an emphatic win over Oldham Athletic last time out on home soil.

But will Askey stick with the side who enjoyed a 3-1 success in midweek? Here we predict our starting XI for the weekend trip to Essex:

Dixon came within seconds of keeping his first clean sheet for Hartlepool in the midweek win over Maidenhead. He'll be hoping to do so this time against Southend. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Joel Dixon

Dixon came within seconds of keeping his first clean sheet for Hartlepool in the midweek win over Maidenhead. He'll be hoping to do so this time against Southend. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Seaman has made an impressive start to his loan spell with Pools. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Charlie Seaman

Seaman has made an impressive start to his loan spell with Pools. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Dodds has settled into the right centre-back role well during Hartlepool's two home victories. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Dan Dodds

Dodds has settled into the right centre-back role well during Hartlepool's two home victories. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Onariase has started all three of Hartlepool's games this season since his summer move from Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase has started all three of Hartlepool's games this season since his summer move from Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
