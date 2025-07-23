Hartlepool United are preparing to say thank you to a club legend when Pools host a Leeds United XI on Saturday as part of Nicky Featherstone's testimonial.

The veteran, who has made 452 appearances and is the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time, has been among Hartlepool United's staunchest servants and one of its finest midfielders.

And yet, it hasn't been easy. Featherstone's 11 years at the club have been marred by two relegations, various and seemingly incessant off-field issues, a remarkable turnover in managers as well as often unfair criticism from fans. Through thick and thin, Featherstone has stuck by the club, even when there were opportunities to seek out pastures now, such as when Pools were relegated back to the National League in 2023. How fitting it would be then, in what could be the 36-year-old's final season as a player, if Pools were able to win promotion back to the Football League once more.

Featherstone would be the first to admit that, as a player, he hasn't been everyone's cup of tea. The metronomic midfielder has divided opinion on the terraces and there are fans who have mistaken his calm, measured and intelligent approach for passivity and a lack of willingness to pass forwards and take risks. While it's true that not all of the 18 permanent managers Featherstone has played under during his time at Victoria Park have achieved any sort of success in the dugout, they can't all have been wrong about the midfielder. Featherstone has been one of the first names on pretty much every manager's teamsheet since Paul Murray first signed him in late 2014 and all have valued his consummate calmness, composure on the ball and impressive range of passing. It's often said that how fans feel about Featherstone can be considered a reasonable litmus test when it comes to gauging their footballing acumen - that's probably not too far wide of the mark.

It hasn't all been plain sailing, but Nicky Featherstone will go down as one of the club's greatest ever servants - and there could still be more to come from the veteran ahead of his testimonial this weekend. Picture by Frank Reid.

Even so, it's true that there have been many difficult times during Featherstone's long tenure in the North East. While few of them have been directly of his own making, that hasn't stopped some fans from scapegoating the midfielder. Indeed, Featherstone has been relegated twice, written off and even, during one bizarre episode, released. The fact that Pools missed his experience and calming presence so much that he was re-signed months after his departure provides a telling insight into just how important he has become at Victoria Park.

Despite all the various and not inconsiderable challenges, Featherstone will be remembered as one of the club's greatest ever servants. In striking contrast to the temperamental nature of many modern footballers, Featherstone's attitude and approach has more than a hint of an old school mentality to it; the midfielder is no frills and no fuss, with a resolute determination to focus on the football. That has served him well down the years and Featherstone has been a regular in the side for most of his long stint at Pools, helping the club achieve the memorable 'Great Escape' under Ronnie Moore in the 2014/15 season before playing an integral role in the 2020/21 promotion-winning campaign as Dave Challinor led his side back to the Football League. Following the recent departures of David Ferguson and Joe Grey, Featherstone is now the last remaining member of the squad that secured a famous promotion back to League Two.

Whether or not next season is indeed his last as a player, Featherstone is set to have an important role both on and off the pitch. While he'll face stiff competition in the engine room from the likes of Jamie Miley, Nathan Sheron, Jack Hunter and Brad Walker, his experience and leadership means he should still have something to offer Simon Grayson's side. When he's not in the team, Featherstone, who is also a member of the club's coaching staff, is expected to have a more hands-on role than he did last season, having recently completed his UEFA B Licence.

Saturday's visit of a Leeds United XI is a chance for Pools fans to give something back to a stellar servant who has given so much to the club. If this indeed to be Featherstone's last season before hanging up his boots, then the town and the team must do all they can to come together and make it a memorable one.

