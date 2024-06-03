Hartlepool United provide update on proposed supporters' panel
It was the second update, coming a week after the first, that was uploaded to the club website but not shared on social media.
In the first update, the club announced their intention to establish a new supporters' panel to improve dialogue and communication with the fans.
Recent weeks have given rise to a number of debates about the club's relationship with its supporters, most notably the decision to increase the price of season tickets without consulting the fanbase, which prompted a strongly-worded rebuttal from the Supporters' Trust.
However, the club drew praise last week for responding the fans' frustration over the badge on last year's kits, with next season's design featuring the club crest sewn into the strip - rather than stuck on, which often led to it becoming damaged or removed in the wash - improving the shirt's look and durability.
The club's hierarchy and the fanbase alike will be hoping the new supporters' panel can help bridge the gap between the club and disenchanted fans who feel increasingly exasperated with a lack of progress on the pitch.
The panel is set to be helmed by John Pearson, a lifelong season ticket holder and successful professional in the chemical manufacturing industry, who was appointed to the club's newly-expanded board in April.
In their latest under the radar update, the club outlined that the primary objectives of the panel will be to "engage in positive dialogue, sharing ideas and conveying feedback on behalf of supporters that in turn assists the club to improve and progress."
While fans might well like to have their say regarding matters on the pitch, the statement makes clear that the panel's focus will be on "engagement and experience".
The update insists that "on-field performance and highly commercially sensitive information will not be discussed at these meetings".
That will probably, understandably, frustrate fans but a regular channel of communication - the panel is set to meet quarterly - must be viewed as a positive thing, and at least provides supporters with a space to voice some of their thoughts and opinions on the record.
As well as a focus on matchday experience, the statement expresses the club's desire to include a "cross section of supporters and stakeholders", stresses the desire for "collaboration" and outlines that some matters, with the consent of the club and panel, may be taken to a vote.
