Hartlepool United release pre-season schedule including testimonial match for veteran midfielder

By Robbie Stelling
Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:57 BST

Hartlepool United have confirmed their pre-season schedule.

During pre-season, Pools will stage a testimonial fixture for veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who has made 452 appearances and is heading into his 12th season at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Pools will begin their pre-season campaign with a trip to near neighbours FC Hartlepool on Tuesday, July 8. The game proved to be a great success when the two sides met last summer, with Pools using the fixture to take a look at a whole host of trialists while the contest also provided a significant boost to FC Hartlepool's finances.

Pools will then travel to Gary Liddle's Whitby Town on Saturday, July 12 before making the trip to Northern League Division One side Redcar Athletic on Tuesday, July 15.

Veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time, is set to be given a testimonial match this summer as part of Hartlepool United's pre-season schedule. Picture by Frank Reid.Veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time, is set to be given a testimonial match this summer as part of Hartlepool United's pre-season schedule. Picture by Frank Reid.
Veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time, is set to be given a testimonial match this summer as part of Hartlepool United's pre-season schedule. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools will then stage a testimonial fixture for Nicky Featherstone, who is the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time, when they entertain a Leeds United XI on Saturday, July 26.

Pools are then set to take on a Middlesbrough XI - which is expected to include a selection of first team players - on Wednesday, July 30 before hosting National League North side South Shields on Saturday, August 2.

In full, the current pre-season schedule is as follows:

FC Hartlepool (A), Tuesday, July 8, 7:30pm

Whitby Town (A), Saturday, July 12, 3pm

Redcar Athletic (A), Tuesday, July 15, 7:30pm

Leeds United XI (H), Saturday, July 26, 3pm

Middlesbrough XI (H), Wednesday, July 30, 7pm

South Shields FC (H), Saturday, August 2, 3pm

