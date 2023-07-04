Cook has spent the last 18-months dealing with injury, having made his final Hartlepool appearance on New Year’s Day 2022 in a goalless draw with Oldham Athletic.

The striker who joined the club following its return to the Football League in 2021 made just five appearances that season before injury forced him to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Although Cook’s contract ran out with the club, the striker was welcomed back to continue his rehabilitation process and was also involved with the squad’s pre-season training camp in Portugal last summer.

And the 33-year-old former Sunderland striker is again part of Hartlepool’s pre-season training, the club revealed via their social media account.

“Back at Maiden Castle as @brodypatersonn returns from a long-term injury. @cookz10 also continues his recovery with the lads,” an official post read.

Cook himself responded: “Good to be back in with the lads. A nightmare year but there’s no more recovery now.”

Jordan Cook made his final appearance for Hartlepool United against Oldham Athletic in 2022.Picture by FRANK REID

Cook has received praise from team-mates David Ferguson and Tom Crawford although, as yet, it remains unclear as to whether he has been handed a new deal with the club.

The most recent update on Cook came from former manager Keith Curle in January.

“Jordan has been in the building since I came here. I think he was invited back to do his rehabilitation because there was a contract issue that happened before my time,” said Curle.

“But the football club extended the opportunity for Jordan to finalise his rehabilitation.

“He got to the stage where he was nearly going to be fit for games. He had a separate muscle injury that needed attention and treatment, now he’s getting back on the road [to recovery].”

Curle added: “I’ve not seen Jordan in a competitive game since I've been here. He’s been in a few training sessions but he’s always been not at 100 per cent.

“I had a conversation with Jordan where he said ‘would there be a possibility’ and I said ‘when I see you play.’