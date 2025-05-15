Hartlepool United season review: where did it all go so wrong for Pools?

Even by Hartlepool United's standards, the 2024/25 season has been a controversial and challenging one.

Pools fans have become all too familiar with the feeling of having their hopes and expectations raised over the summer, only for their initial optimism to be dashed and then decimated soon after the season gets underway. Pretty much every year, long-suffering supporters are told that next season will be different. Some fans, against their better judgement, allowed themselves to dare to dream ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. After all, there were some positive signs; recruitment, with an emphasis on signing players with links to the local area, was refreshingly focused, while new manager Darren Sarll was making all the right noises. As it turned out, the season certainly was different, although not in the way fans might have hoped.

Pools have, once again, used three different managers in a single campaign. The club have failed to live up to expectations and have rarely looked like a side capable of challenging for promotion, despite one or two false dawns. Indeed, Pools flirted briefly with relegation during a run of eight games without a win between February and March before finishing almost slap-bang in mid-table, one place and two points better off than last term's 12th placed effort. If there has been the slightest bit of incremental progress on the pitch - and most fans might well be inclined to challenge even that - then few would dispute that, off the pitch, Pools have gone backwards.

Pools fans are no strangers to unusual goings-on at Victoria Park. From Dave Jones tucking into a sausage sandwich at his maiden press conference to Keith Curle hitting national headlines after discussing his sex life in a post-match interview, the club has had its fair share of unique characters in the dugout over the last decade or so. Yet even the most colourful of managers would struggle to compete with the seemingly unending drama that unfolds around them, with the club lurching from one crisis to another off the pitch.

Prior to wantway owner Raj Singh's purchase of the club in 2018, Pools had struggled to afford basic amenities such as electricity and dry cleaning bills, so much so that a local laundrette held the club's home kit ransom while former manager Craig Harrison's wife took it upon herself to prepare the team's meals. Under Singh, Pools have been on much firmer financial footing, even if the spending hasn't always been as lavish as some fans might have hoped. Yet the drama has continued unabated, with Singh overseeing promotion, relegation, runs to the FA Cup fourth round and the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy, a public fallout with promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor and a host of weird but rarely wonderful managerial appointments. Ever since the club was put up for sale by Singh, somewhat reluctantly, in April 2023, Pools have been linked with a host of potential buyers, not least Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have since led Wrexham from the National League to the Championship; rightly or wrongly, however, Singh has labelled them all as "timewasters".

So, there must have been some fans who were crossing their fingers and hoping that the 2024/25 campaign might be a quiet one, with salt of the earth manager Darren Sarll allowed to get on with his business in relative peace. Yet things are rarely quiet and never peaceful at Hartlepool United. In fact, even the long summer - last season finished on April 20 - was full of controversial moments. The first and most significant came a week after the end of the campaign when Pools made the decision not to offer Kevin Phillips a new contract despite the former Sunderland and England striker's belief that a deal was "very close"; indeed, Phillips later alleged through his representatives that a two-year contract had been offered to him but later withdrawn. Phillips, who won seven of his 16 games despite taking over with the club in freefall, left with one of the best records of any of the 11 permanent appointments made by Singh. His replacement could hardly have been more different. Darren Sarll had none of the glamour of the former European Golden Shoe winner but arrived with decent National League pedigree having led both Yeovil and Woking to the play-offs despite limited budgets.

As Sarll settled into the role, there was a fleeting sense among Pools fans that he might be the man for the job. If nothing else, the 42-year-old was at least unafraid to mince his words and unapologetic about his way of doing things. After a slow start, Pools looked to have done some decent business over the summer, securing the marquee signing of Adam Campbell and completing an overhaul of their midfield, widely criticised for being too soft last season. If there was one thing Pools wouldn't be under Sarll, it was soft; indeed, the former Stevenage boss had run into trouble in the past for his outspoken manner and confrontational approach.

Even so, there were hopes he might be a good fit for Pools, who were lacking a bit of presence and fortitude at times under Phillips. Sarll prioritised fitness in pre-season and Pools certainly looked like being a more experienced and powerful outfit, with Luke Waterfall, who had previously led both Lincoln and Grimsby to promotion from the National League, appointed captain over the summer. Pre-season was unspectacular but seemed to just about do the job, with Pools looking to take advantage of what seemed to be an open National League in the absence of the likes of Wrexham, Stockport, Notts County and Chesterfield, who had blown away the competition in recent years.

Pools made a bright start to the new season, beating Yeovil on the opening day even after the team coach broke down on the long trip to Somerset, picking up a point against well-fancied Southend despite Luke Waterfall's dismissal and edging past Tamworth, albeit somewhat fortuitously, thanks to Joe Grey's late winner. So, having secured seven points without conceding a goal from their opening three matches, Pools fans were beginning to allow themselves to consider the prospect of a campaign competing towards the top end of the table. And then, the wheels fell off in spectacular fashion.

Pools failed to score in almost seven hours of football at the Prestige Group Stadium and received four red cards - including two for skipper Luke Waterfall - in their opening 10 games as the players took Sarll's instructions to be more combative a little too literally. Fans will, sometimes, give a new manager the benefit of the doubt, especially when they can see what the latest incumbent is trying to do. Unfortunately for Sarll, the cracks were all too obvious and it wasn't long before he lost the dressing room and the supporters. Adam Campbell looked increasingly forlorn and brandished his first few months at the Prestige Group Stadium as the most frustrating of his career, Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 25 goals the season before, was clearly frustrated while the likes of Louis Stephenson and David Ferguson appeared to have lost their confidence.

Even some of that might have been forgiven had it not been for some of Sarll's comments to the press, namely his infamous suggestion that some supporters were "clever Dicks" following September's defeat to Forest Green Rovers. There's never a good time to criticise fans, but the fact that Sarll made his comments off the back of a fourth defeat without scoring in a row, a game for which he had dropped talismanic attackers Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, made the words sting even more. From then, his departure felt inevitable and even the usually bullish Sarll seemed to accept his fate after Pools crashed out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage for the second time in their history - the first time being the season before, a sign of how things had been going over the last few years - following defeat to National League North side Brackley in October.

Pools made the logical decision to turn to veteran Lennie Lawrence, who had been an advisor, assistant and caretaker during his time at the club, on an interim basis. Lawrence, who became the third oldest active manager in the world after returning to the dugout to take charge of Pools for a second time, provided a safe pair of hands and steadied the ship as he steered Pools through choppy waters. It started to feel inevitable that the board, which included Lawrence himself, would appoint the former Charlton, Middlesbrough and Luton manager on a permanent basis. That decision was made in November, with Pools also welcoming Anthony Limbrick, who left Peterborough to take on the role of head coach, and former Carlisle assistant manager Gavin Skelton, who became the club's new head coach.

Pools trundled along under Lawrence, who celebrated his 77th birthday with a goalless draw against Southend in December, until the club lurched towards another crisis when a video showing a training ground bust-up leaked online in January. Whether or not that had an impact, Pools lost ground in the play-off race following a run of four games without a win and Lawrence, who had been expected to take charge until at least the summer, announced his decision to step back in favour of Limbrick, who became the 16th permanent appointment in the last decade, at the end of a 10-minute YouTube video understatedly titled 'club update'.

On the pitch, Limbrick's tenure has been mixed. Having masterminded an impressive win over Sutton in his first game in charge, Pools endured a run of eight matches without a victory before going six games unbeaten as the Australian started to get to grips with his squad and settled on a 3-5-2 formation.

Off the pitch, Limbrick has been powerless to halt the ongoing chaos. The fact that the club neglected to announce the departure of Carl Dickinson, who began the season as assistant manager, was soon overshadowed by owner Raj Singh's sudden resignation in March. Since then, Pools have been faced with the prospect of losing the majority of their squad over the summer, with the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron all out of contract, and, down the line, the threat of administration and even potential footballing oblivion. For all Limbrick has navigated a challenging situation off the pitch with admirable level-headedness and sincerity, the former Woking boss, like nervous Pools fans everywhere, knows that the fate of the club is out of his hands.

So, a bizarre, contentious and controversial campaign could still have a few more twists and turns in store, even long after the final ball has been kicked. Things never seem to be simple at Hartlepool United but the passionate, colourful and dedicated fanbase, who have continued to back their side despite another frustrating season, deserve the chance to see their club kick on and return to the Football League where it belongs. Clearly, change needs to happen for that to become a realistic prospect, with Singh no longer interested in financing the club. Fans are desperate for some light at the end of the tunnel following another campaign overshadowed by chaos. The sooner that happens, the better; for all its trials and tribulations, Hartlepool United remains a club with considerable untapped potential. Surely, it must have the chance to rise again.

