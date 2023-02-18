Curle watched on as Pools fell 2-0 behind at the Cherry Red Records Stadium thanks to goals from Ali Al-Hamadi and Diallang Jaiyesimi having experienced similar a week previous against Sutton United.

But like that game against Sutton, a Dan Kemp free kick inspired Hartlepool to a comeback with Kemp adding to his tally in South West London when heading home an equaliser deep into six minutes of stoppage time.

It was a goal which helped Hartlepool climb out of the bottom two with Curle pleased by the spirit shown from his side.

Keith Curle reflects on Hartlepool United's draw at AFC Wimbledon. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

“Who knows how big that point could be. Hopefully we stay up by four or five,” Curle told The Mail.

“A lot of headlines will have been written. We know we need to focus on ourselves and maintain good standards with that willingness to keep going for 90 minutes.”

He added: “The attitude in that changing room is that we accept challenges.

“Going 2-0 down away from home, the pleasing thing is we have a bench who can have an impact but also change the focus.

“There’s different ways to get goals in games and we’re exploring what’s going to suit us best.

“Today it took us 90 minutes to get two goals. It was a great free kick from Kempy and a header I don’t think he’s going to get many of.”

Despite the positives, Curle admitted there were mixed emotions to the draw with the Pools boss disappointed by the goals his side gave away.

“It’s a mixture of emotions because the goals we gave away are disappointing,” said Curle.

“We started the game okay and then we had one sliced clearance and that set a little bit of panic in and we stopped passing and moving, we got disjointed and they got that dominance.

