Hartlepool United secure last minute loan signing from Stoke City

The 19-year-old is a naturally left-sided defender and has been brought in to provide cover at the back on loan until January 2022.

The deal was completed just before the 11pm summer transfer window deadline and will be Pools’ final piece of business this summer.

Jones spent time at AFC Telford in the National League North last season and is currently with the Wales under-21 squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Delap of Manchester City beats Eddie Jones of Stoke City during the Premier League Cup Final between Manchester City and Stoke City at The Academy Stadium on March 10, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Pools boss Dave Challinor told the club website: “Eddie is a player that comes recommended to us.

"He provides versatility with being able to play down the left hand side at both centre back and wing back. He is a good friend of Will's so that will help him settle in and we are excited to work with him after he returns from international duty.”

Pools were also hoping to bring in a striker before the deadline but saw several enquiries and offers knocked back.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.