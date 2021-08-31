Hartlepool United secure last minute loan signing from Stoke City
Hartlepool United have completed the loan signing of Stoke City defender Edward Jones.
The 19-year-old is a naturally left-sided defender and has been brought in to provide cover at the back on loan until January 2022.
The deal was completed just before the 11pm summer transfer window deadline and will be Pools’ final piece of business this summer.
Jones spent time at AFC Telford in the National League North last season and is currently with the Wales under-21 squad.
Pools boss Dave Challinor told the club website: “Eddie is a player that comes recommended to us.
"He provides versatility with being able to play down the left hand side at both centre back and wing back. He is a good friend of Will's so that will help him settle in and we are excited to work with him after he returns from international duty.”
Pools were also hoping to bring in a striker before the deadline but saw several enquiries and offers knocked back.