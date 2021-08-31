Hartlepool United still looking to bring 'two or three' players in before transfer deadline

With the transfer window set to close at 11pm on Tuesday evening, Pools are still looking to hand in deal sheets and get players through the door in time for the morning.

They are still looking to bring in more forward options as well as another defender.

Speaking after Hartlepool’s 3-3 Papa John’s Trophy match at Carlisle United which they lost 4-3 on penalties, Pools boss Dave Challinor reflected on his first deadline day as a manager.

Dave Challinor at Carlisle United.

“It’s not been good, I’ve got to be honest,” he admitted. “Most of the day, we’ve missed out on different deals with players going to different places.

"Things being agreed then all of a sudden agents changing their mind over players. It’s been smack, after smack, after smack in the face but we’re hopeful of still getting two or three done.

“I didn’t want to be in this position or envisage we would be in this position but hopefully the plates we still have spinning fall on our side and by the time we wake up, we have some outgoings.

“We’ll see what business gets done in the next couple of hours and if things happen then it gives us the opportunity to get some players out on loan as well.

“It won't be a busy night for me, I’m just driving home. I can pick the players and speak to people but it’s up to others to get the deals and the paperwork across the line.

“Hopefully I get some positive news in the morning or in the car and it can be an extra positive day for us."

On the match itself, Challinor added: “I’m obviously pleased with the spirit we showed to get back into the game and I’m disappointed with the goals we conceded, they were shocking.

“These games are opportunities for players to stake a claim to be in the squad on Saturday and show us what they can do.

“We drew the game tonight, just lost out on another point on penalties but that’s by the by. I’m pleased with some aspects but disappointed with others.”

