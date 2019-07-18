Hartlepool United secure the signing of former Carlisle United midfielder Jason Kennedy following a successful trial
After spending the past month on trial at Hartlepool United, Jason Kennedy has finally put pen to paper to agree a permanent deal at the Super 6 Stadium.
As reported in The Mail, talks between Kennedy and the club took place this week with both keen on agreeing a deal. United then officially confirmed the signing of the former Carlisle United midfielder on Thursday.
Kennedy has been one of Pools’ standout performers in pre-season, scoring in the 6-0 win at Shildon just under a fortnight ago.
The 32-year-old suffered an injury hit final two seasons at Carlisle before leaving the club at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
But an impressive recovery has given Kennedy another chance at in the National League as part of a fiercely competitive Hartlepool midfield.
The experienced playmaker will be competing with the likes of Gus Mafuta, Liam Noble, Nicky Featherstone, Gavan Holohan and Adam Bale for a place.