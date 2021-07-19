Hartlepool United sell out away ticket allocation for pre-season friendly at Spennymoor Town

Dave Challinor’s side are looking to build on Saturday’s 9-1 win at Runcorn Linnets and work on their fitness ahead of the League Two season which is set to start on August 7.

They make the 18-mile journey to face a Spennymoor side managed by Pools favourite Tommy Miller. The former midfielder scored 41 goals in 160 appearances for Hartlepool between 1997 and 2001 before joining then Premier League side Ipswich Town.

Roughly 200 away fans will make the short trip after tickets went on sale for £10 from Hartlepool’s ticket office at Victoria Park at 10am on Monday morning and were sold out by lunchtime.

The friendly is an all ticket match with no tickets available to purchase from the Brewery Field on matchday.

Like Saturday, Pools are expected to have a number of trialists on show with Challinor looking to tie down a number of players before the start of the League Two season.

As it stands, Pools have 14 players contracted for the 2021-22 League Two season with Zaine Francis-Angol set to agree a new deal and Luke Molyneux also hoping to have his future secured by the time Pools kick-off at the Brewery Field on Tuesday evening.

Former Port Vale striker Mark Cullen featured on trial for Pools on Saturday and Challinor is hopeful of agreeing a deal with the 29-year-old this week.

Eight other trialists were also on show at Runcorn with a similar number expected to be given a run out at Spennymoor.

