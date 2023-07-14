John Askey’s side will test themselves against Championship opposition to begin their pre-season fixture schedule – the first of five games before Pools travel to Barnet to kick-off the new National League season.

Askey’s squad have enjoyed two weeks of pre-season training prior to welcoming Michael Carrick’s side with a number of new signings in line to feature for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Chris Wreh could both feature in attack after completing summer moves to the Suit Direct Stadium with Kieran’s, Burton and Wallace, also likely to be involved.

Hartlepool United will host Middlesbrough atthe Suit Direct Stadium in their opening pre-season friendly. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Goalkeeping duo Joel Dixon and Pete Jameson may also both earn minutes in the club’s opening pre-season friendly.

Pools welcome a Middlesbrough side who themselves have enjoyed a busy start to the summer transfer window with six new arrivals.

Carrick and his squad have already enjoyed a warm weather training camp in Portugal this month, securing a 1-0 victory over Vitória De Guimarães whilst in the Algarve, and will face back-to-back fixtures this weekend against Hartlepool and then York City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got such a good squad and it’s about trying to even the minutes up,” Carrick said on Boro’s scheduling.

"Some of the boys will play on Friday and some of the boys will play on Saturday.”