News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Hartlepool United set for Middlesbrough friendly

Hartlepool United return to action for the first time ahead of the new 2023-24 campaign when they host Middlesbrough at the Suit Direct Stadium in their opening pre-season friendly.
By Joe Ramage
Published 14th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

John Askey’s side will test themselves against Championship opposition to begin their pre-season fixture schedule – the first of five games before Pools travel to Barnet to kick-off the new National League season.

Askey’s squad have enjoyed two weeks of pre-season training prior to welcoming Michael Carrick’s side with a number of new signings in line to feature for the first time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Chris Wreh could both feature in attack after completing summer moves to the Suit Direct Stadium with Kieran’s, Burton and Wallace, also likely to be involved.

Hartlepool United will host Middlesbrough atthe Suit Direct Stadium in their opening pre-season friendly. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)Hartlepool United will host Middlesbrough atthe Suit Direct Stadium in their opening pre-season friendly. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)
Hartlepool United will host Middlesbrough atthe Suit Direct Stadium in their opening pre-season friendly. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)
Most Popular

Goalkeeping duo Joel Dixon and Pete Jameson may also both earn minutes in the club’s opening pre-season friendly.

Pools welcome a Middlesbrough side who themselves have enjoyed a busy start to the summer transfer window with six new arrivals.

Carrick and his squad have already enjoyed a warm weather training camp in Portugal this month, securing a 1-0 victory over Vitória De Guimarães whilst in the Algarve, and will face back-to-back fixtures this weekend against Hartlepool and then York City on Saturday.

Read More
Pools legend comments on Nicky Featherstone
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve got such a good squad and it’s about trying to even the minutes up,” Carrick said on Boro’s scheduling.

"Some of the boys will play on Friday and some of the boys will play on Saturday.”

For Pools, they will head off to Scotland for a training camp following the fixture with Boro before returning to face Blyth Spartans, Redcar Athletic, Harrogate Town and Sunderland in the coming weeks.

Related topics:MiddlesbroughNational League