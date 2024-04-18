Hartlepool United set to be without Campbell Darcy for Saturday's trip to Dorking Wanderers after teenager injures ankle in training

Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips is set to be without Campbell Darcy for Saturday's trip to Dorking Wanderers after the teenager injured his ankle in training.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 18th Apr 2024, 13:23 BST
Darcy, who turns 18 on Saturday, becomes the latest in a long line of injuries, with the Pools squad reduced to just 16 available players.

The teenage defender's performance from the bench in last weekend's draw with Dagenham and Redbridge was one of the highlights of a fairly drab end of season affair and the youngster had been in line for a first senior start ahead of the trip to Surrey.

However, Darcy went down while training with the youth team earlier this week and is set to miss Saturday's season-ender altogether.

"We picked up another injury," Phillips said.

"Young Cam Darcy unfortunately has injured his ankle, so he drops out of the squad now.

"That's another one to add to the injury list."

