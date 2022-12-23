Hartlepool United set to be without defender with ex-Gillingham and Notts County man to undergo surgery
Hartlepool United look set to be without Alex Lacey for a period of time with the defender to undergo surgery for a shoulder injury picked up last month.
Lacey landed heavily in the FA Cup first round tie at Solihull Moors in November and was forced off holding his arm for what would later be revealed as a dislocated shoulder suffered by the 29-year-old.
And while Lacey was not likely to return until the New Year given the nature of the injury, Hartlepool boss Keith Curle could be without the former Notts County man for some time yet after he revealed the defender has been recommended surgery for the injury.
“The recommendation is that he has an operation to stabilise it,” Curle told The Mail.
“I think it’s the third time his shoulder has popped out over a period of six or seven years. So the recommendation from the specialist was for Alex to have the surgery to stabilise it.”
But asked whether that will mean Lacey’s season could be over, Curle remained hopeful the defender could return.
“No [not necessarily],” he told The Mail.
“We’ve used the time well, but it has taken us a little bit of time because we’ve had to let the shoulder settle down and then try and get him the right appointments with the right people which has taken longer than was expected.
“But in the meantime, Alex has been working on strength work and stabilisation work so we’re hoping then the work he’s done now will aid his recovery afterwards.”