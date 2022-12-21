Hope is a player Curle knows well having signed him when in charge of Carlisle United and when taking him to Oldham last summer.

Hope had been linked with a move to the Suit Direct Stadium recently, with reports elsewhere suggesting a deal was close, something which gained further speculation after The Mail confirmed Curle had been in attendance for the Latics’ 3-2 win over Torquay United earlier this month.

Hope has scored three times for an Oldham side who continue to struggle towards the wrong end of the National League table this season but will not be a player heading to the Suit Direct Stadium in January to aid Hartlepool’s League Two cause in the second half of the campaign.

“Hallam won’t be coming to Hartlepool,” Curle revealed exclusively to The Mail.

“Oldham are in a position whereby they’re bringing players in and are reshaping their club when they’ve got players in there - which is their entitlement to do whatever they want to do.

“Was I looking at Hallam when I was at Oldham? I don’t need to go and see Hallam Hope. He’s a player I know very, very well.

“I wouldn’t have gone to the Oldham Torquay game on a scouting mission for Hallam Hope. I know Hallam, I know his agent and I know how he plays and what he can bring.”

With Curle suggesting he was not taking a closer look at Hope, it remains open as to who the Hartlepool manager was casting an eye over ahead of the January transfer window – a fixture which included a number of former Pools players such as Mike Fondop, Will Goodwin and Ben Tollitt who was on trial with the club in the summer.