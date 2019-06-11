Hartlepool United are now favourites to sign out-of-contract, former Sunderland winger Luke Molyneux.

Pools look set to beat a number of League Two clubs to the 21-year-old's signature, having convinced the player his future is best served in the National League at the Super 6 Stadium.

Molyneux was a revelation in the second half of the fifth tier campaign, starting 12 games (four substitute appearances), scoring two goals for Craig Hignett's side.

The deal would prove some coup for Hignett this summer, who has already added Michael Raynes, Nicke Kabamba and Ben Killip to his ranks ahead of the 2019/20 National League season.

Molyneux made two appearances for Jack Ross' Black Cats last season, as well as spending the majority of the first half of the season on loan at Pools' National League rivals Gateshead.

It is hoped a deal for Molyneux will be completed by Hignett & Co this week.