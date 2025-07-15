Hartlepool United set to continue pre-season preparations with trip to Redcar Athletic

Hartlepool United are set to continue their pre-season preparations on Tuesday evening when they travel to Northern Premier League Division One East side Redcar Athletic.

Pools made a decent start to their pre-season campaign last week, beating Northern League Division Two neighbours FC Hartlepool 3-0 on Tuesday night before getting the better of Northern Premier League Premier Division side Whitby Town at the weekend. While the performances have not been the most convincing, the games represented a valuable chance to get minutes under the belts of the players following their return from the summer break, with Pools fielding two separate XIs in the first and second half of both matches.

Pools have also taken a look at a couple of different formations, experimenting with a 3-5-2 and 4-4-2; new manager Simon Grayson, renowned for his pragmatic approach to coaching, has stressed the need to be adaptable and flexible ahead of the new National League campaign, which begins with a long trip to Yeovil on August 9.

Pools fans had the chance to take a look at five of their six summer signings last week. Brad Walker, Jay Benn and Reiss McNally all looked bright in the win over FC Hartlepool, while Danny Johnson and Jermaine Francis featured in the first half of Saturday's 2-0 victory over Whitby. Maxim Kouogun, who turned down a new deal at National League new boys Scunthorpe to sign a two-year contract with Pools on Friday, is expected to feature this week; Grayson hailed the 28-year-old as a "flexible, athletic, wholehearted defender".

Pools are looking to make it three wins from three in pre-season when they travel to Northern Premier League Division One East side Redcar Athletic on Tuesday. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools do have a couple of minor injury concerns. Versatile midfielder Brad Walker, who endured a torrid time with injuries last season and hasn't made a competitive appearance since New Year's Day, missed Saturday's game after what Grayson described as a "little knock" sustained in training. Likewise, Luke Charman, who had a bit of a stop, start first season at Victoria Park, missed the weekend's game as a precaution but was expected to return to training on Monday.

There is set to be a familiar face in the Redcar side on Tuesday, with former Pools goalkeeper Josh Mazfari sealing a permanent move to Green Lane last month. The 20-year-old enjoyed an enormously successful campaign on loan with the Steelmen last season, keeping 27 clean sheets in 42 games as Redcar were crowned Northern League Division One champions.

The young goalkeeper trained with Pools in the week and drew praise from head coach Anthony Limbrick, who tipped him as a potential first choice in-between the sticks at Victoria Park, as well as goalkeeping coach Adam Smith, who hailed his "unbelievable potential". There was a sense, then, that Pools would offer Mazfari a new deal this summer, especially in light of his impressive season with Redcar and in the wake of the departure of Joel Dixon; after all, Pools had to call on a number of different goalkeepers in various different capacities last term, with Smith, Dixon, Brad Young, Owen Foster, Darryl Ombang and Harry Conyard all featuring in matchday squads throughout the season.

According to their end of season retained list, published at the end of May, Pools had entered into "ongoing contract negotiations" with Mazfari. However, the goalkeeper announced his departure - ahead of any sort of confirmation from Pools - on X before his dad, Steve, took to social media to refute the club's suggestion that negotiations had ever taken place. "Just to clarify matters, Josh has not had any contract discussions with anyone at the club and no offer has been made, either verbally or in writing."

Redcar, who have played three pre-season games so far this summer, beating Redcar Town 2-0 and Middlesbrough's under-21s 2-1 before losing out to Thornaby 4-1, are back in competitive action this week as they host Easington Colliery in the JR Cleator Cup.

Tuesday's game kicks off at 7pm, with tickets priced at £8 for adults and £4 for concessions, while under-16s can gain entry for free provided they are accompanied by a paying adult.