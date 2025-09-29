Hartlepool United set to discover opponents for FA Cup fourth qualifying round

Hartlepool United are set to find out their opponents for the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup on Monday afternoon.

The draw for the fourth qualifying round, the final round before the first round proper, is set to begin from around 2pm and will be broadcast live on talkSPORT. The draw will feature as part of talkSPORT's Hawksbee and Jacobs show and the balls will be drawn by hosts Paul Hawksbee and Andy Jacobs. The third qualifying round ties took place over the weekend, with the fourth qualifying round matches set to be played on the weekend of October 11 and 12. The likes of arch rivals Darlington, who are set to host Fylde in a replay on Tuesday evening after the teams drew 2-2 at Mill Farm on Saturday, Spennymoor, who thumped North West Counties League Premier Division side Chatterton at the weekend, and National League North leaders South Shields are all set to be in the hat.

Pools have mixed memories of England's most historic cup competition in recent years. They reached the fourth round in the 2021/22 season under Dave Challinor, setting up a memorable trip to Premier League Crystal Palace. In each of the last two years, however, Pools have been knocked out in the fourth qualifying round, the only two occasions they've exited the competition at that stage in their entire history. Last season's defeat to eventual National League North champions Brackley was one of the low points of a miserable start to the 2024/25 campaign and spelled the end for manager Darren Sarll, who was sacked after Pools lost their replay 3-1 in Staffordshire. While it's unlikely a premature FA Cup exit would spell the end for current boss Simon Grayson, he'll no doubt be hoping to engineer more success in the competition than many of his predecessors have managed.