The club will host the first event today, Thursday, October 13, from 6pm at the Suit Direct Stadium in the club’s 1908 lounge.

The event, which is an all ticketed affair, will be open to approximately 100 supporters who will enjoy open access to several of the club’s key figures at boardroom, management and staff level in order to question aspects of the club.

A club statement, when confirming the event, read: “The panel will consist of representatives from the board, club management and Keith Curle, Colin West and Antony Sweeney.”

Hartlepool United are set to host the first of two proposed fan forum events at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

It is the first of two planned fan forum events this season as the club looks to engage with its supporters after what chief operating officer Stephen Hobin described as a breakdown in relations.

“The unison between the club and our supporters, the cohesion between the football department and the stadium staff was broken,” Hobin revealed ahead of the League Two fixture with Gillingham in September.

Meanwhile, Hartlepool’s upcoming League Two fixture against Crawley Town in December has been given a new date.

Pools were set to travel to the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, December 10 with kick-off at 3pm but that scheduled time has now been brought forward to Friday, December 9 with kick-off in West Sussex at 7.45pm with the club confirming England’s potential World Cup fixture as the reason behind the change.