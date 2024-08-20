Hartlepool United sign Derby County midfielder Darren Robinson on loan until January

By Robbie Stelling
Published 20th Aug 2024, 18:50 BST
Hartlepool United have announced the signing of Darren Robinson on loan from Derby County until January.

The Northern Ireland under-21 international goes straight into this evening's matchday squad, starting on the bench at Tamworth.

The teenager came through the ranks at Portadown in his homeland, signing for Dungannon Swifts in 2019 before moving to Derby two years later.

The midfielder has captained the Rams under-21 side and has made four first team appearances, including one in the league.

Pools have signed Northern Ireland under-21 international midfielder Darren Robinson on loan until January.

He arrives to bolster a Pools squad weakened by recent injuries to Luke Charman, Dan Dodds and Greg Sloggett.

"I'm delighted to get this opportunity to join such a big club on loan," he said.

"I can't wait to get started and hopefully have a successful period here - I'm really looking forward to it."

