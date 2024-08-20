Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United have announced the signing of Darren Robinson on loan from Derby County until January.

The Northern Ireland under-21 international goes straight into this evening's matchday squad, starting on the bench at Tamworth.

The teenager came through the ranks at Portadown in his homeland, signing for Dungannon Swifts in 2019 before moving to Derby two years later.

The midfielder has captained the Rams under-21 side and has made four first team appearances, including one in the league.

He arrives to bolster a Pools squad weakened by recent injuries to Luke Charman, Dan Dodds and Greg Sloggett.

"I'm delighted to get this opportunity to join such a big club on loan," he said.

"I can't wait to get started and hopefully have a successful period here - I'm really looking forward to it."