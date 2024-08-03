Hartlepool United have completed the signing of experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith on a short term contract following a successful trial period.

The 31-year-old, who has spent the duration of pre-season with Pools, first appeared in the second half of the comfortable win over South Shields, saving a late spot-kick from Mariners skipper Robert Briggs.

Sarll initially poured cold water on a potential deal for Smith, who was born in Sunderland and spent time in Middlesbrough's academy, suggesting the goalkeeper was with the club in order to build up fitness ahead of the new season.

However, Smith's impressive form as well as Sarll's need for a goalkeeper appears to have prompted a change of heart.

The embattled Joel Dixon, who managed just one clean sheet in 26 games during a torrid first season at Victoria Park, was Sarll's only available goalkeeping option with a week to go until the new National League season.

Smith, who spent the last two seasons at Morecambe, where he was used mostly as a back-up, offers considerable experience, boasting almost 250 career appearances as well as two promotions, playing every game as Northampton ascended to League One in 2016.

He has also impressed with his apparent assuredness, strong kicking and command of his area. Smith played an hour of Tuesday evening’s win over Scunthorpe, producing an eye-catching point blank save to deny Will Evans.

The experienced stopper knows Sarll well, having played under him at Yeovil, making a total of 50 appearances and helping the Glovers reach the National League play-offs in 2021.

Both Sarll and Smith are set to return to their old stomping ground next Saturday as Pools begin their National League campaign in Somerset.

"I'm buzzing to have signed - I've been here since the start of pre-season and it just felt like a good fit," he said.

"The lads have welcomed me in from the start so it's been really easy to settle in.

"It's great to be back in the North East - it's always difficult to come to Hartlepool as an opponent due to the atmosphere here so it's exciting to be on the right side of it.

"I can't wait to get started."