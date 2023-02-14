Keith Curle confirmed the arrival of the 38-year-old former Sheffield United, Queen’s Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers man following Hartlepool’s 2-0 defeat to Crewe Alexandra.

Curle has made no secret about exploring the free agent market after the January transfer window closed with the Hartlepool boss bringing in 11 new players to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Curle revealed one player had been training with the club over the last week and that player has now been confirmed as Clarke who joins the club until the end of the season.

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of free agent striker Leon Clarke. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“Leon has been in training and has kept himself well and fit,” said Curle.

