Hartlepool United sign free agent as ex-Sheffield United, Bristol Rovers and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker joins

Hartlepool United have confirmed the signing of free agent striker Leon Clarke.

By Joe Ramage
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 11:05pm

Keith Curle confirmed the arrival of the 38-year-old former Sheffield United, Queen’s Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers man following Hartlepool’s 2-0 defeat to Crewe Alexandra.

Curle has made no secret about exploring the free agent market after the January transfer window closed with the Hartlepool boss bringing in 11 new players to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Curle revealed one player had been training with the club over the last week and that player has now been confirmed as Clarke who joins the club until the end of the season.

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of free agent striker Leon Clarke. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
“Leon has been in training and has kept himself well and fit,” said Curle.

"He has shown us straight away what he can offer and he is an experienced head that will help the other players around him. We know he can offer us plenty from now till the end of the season.”

