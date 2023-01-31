Jennings has been on an extended loan deal with National League side Altrincham since November before being recalled by the Edgeley Park club earlier this month.

Jennings has scored three times this season, including once for Dave Challinor’s side in the League Cup win over Harrogate Town back in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old is in his second spell with the club having been loaned to the Hatters from Scunthorpe United earlier in his career.

Hartlepool United have signed Stockport County striker Connor Jennings. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Jennings spent most of his career at Tranmere Rovers where he made over 150 appearances across a four year spell and has also spent time with Grimsby Town, Wrexham and Macclesfield.

Jennings made 13 appearances for Challinor’s side - seven of those coming in the league before going on to make nine National League appearances with Altrincham.

Jennings’ story is well documented after the striker’s first season back at Edgeley Park in 2020 was cruelly interrupted when he was diagnosed with Chondroid Sarcoma.

But Jennings would make an heroic, goal scoring return, eight months on from his treatment, in November 2021, coming on as a substitute against King’s Lynn Town to score in a 5-0 win.

The 31-year-old went on to make 23 appearances for Stockport as they secured the National League title and a return to League Two.

And now Jennings is tasked with aiding Keith Curle’s side in steering them away from relegation from the Football League in the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on his arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium Jennings said: "I'm buzzing to sign for Pools and I can't wait to get started.

"Once the interest was there it was just a case of getting everything lined up. The manager has talked me through what he wants to achieve and I'm fully on board."

And after finalising a deal for a striker just 30 minutes before the close of the window Curle complimented what he believes to be a ‘great’ signing for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Connor is a great signing for us and he'll compliment what we've already got up front,” said Curle.