Featherstone was full of praise for how 21-year-old Miley adapted to the National League despite his limited senior experience. Picture by Frank Reid.

Veteran Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone thinks there's more to come from Jamie Miley despite "positive signs" during his first few months at Pools.

The 21-year-old signed for Pools in January following a spell training with the side and impressed in the closing months of the campaign, scoring twice, including a 96th minute equaliser on his debut, in 16 appearances.

Having progressed through the ranks at Newcastle alongside his brother Lewis, Miley spent the first half of last season on loan at League Two Newport but an injury hampered his progress in South Wales, where he was reduced to five starts and three substitute appearances.

While he might have been tempted to see out the remainder of his contract at St James' Park in Newcastle's Premier League 2 side, for whom he was a regular, Miley opted to sign for Pools in search of first team football.

Having scored an added time equaliser on his debut against Braintree, the diminutive midfielder was an unused substitute for two games in a row before establishing himself as a regular in the side, producing a number of impressive performances. While there still looks to be plenty of room for development in his game, Miley's purposeful passing, vision, determination and fearlessness meant he offered the Pools engine room something different in the second half of the campaign. His hard work, bravery on the ball and willingness to steam into challenges leaves him well placed to become a fan favourite at Victoria Park.

While he formed a promising partnership with the indefatigable Nathan Sheron, who could be set to leave over the coming weeks, Miley also produced some strong displays alongside veteran Nicky Featherstone. The 36-year-old, who is the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time, is heading into his 12th season in the North East; indeed, Featherstone made his senior debut for Hull when Miley was just two years old.

There are a number of similarities between the pair, who have both built their games on their technical prowess and eye for a pass. Featherstone has seen a whole host of midfielders come and go during his long stint at Victoria Park and could well still outlast at least a few more before the time comes for the veteran, who will be 37 in September, to hang up his boots. However the hope is that Miley, in time, might well be the man to follow in his distinguished footsteps and Featherstone has backed him to keep improving ahead of the new campaign.

"I like Jamie," he said.

"He's a really good, technical footballer. He's better physically than I thought initially; when he first came in, having only really played under-21s football and a handful of games at Newport, I thought he might find it difficult. He looks quite slight but I think he's handled the physicality of the league well.

"There are some really positive signs. I think he can do more, I think he can impact games more. I don't think that just comes, I think that develops from playing games and he'll benefit from some of the other lads, the likes of Sheron and Hunter. He'll get better and I think we've got a player on our hands over the next few years if we can keep hold of him."