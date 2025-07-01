Hartlepool United star believed to be on trial at National League rivals
The 24-year-old was a hugely popular figure at Victoria Park and the club's decision to release him in May divided opinion among fans. When the mercurial Frenchman was fit and firing, he was among the most talented and creative players in the National League.
However, those periods were all too few and far between; having played a starring role at the beginning of his first season in the North East, a string of serious injuries limited him to just 14 appearances. While there were signs he was beginning to adapt to the rigours of the relentless National League last term, a succession of muscle issues reduced him to just three appearances after the turn of the year.
Given the budgetary constraints of most sides in the National League, there was perhaps a sense that Pools could no longer afford to keep taking a chance on Mancini. Nonetheless, it's hard to avoid the feeling of what might have been as the Frenchman prepares for life after Pools.
Mancini could now be in line to remain in the North East and sign for National League rivals Gateshead. Like Pools, the Heed have endured a whole host of off-field issues of late and are now looking to rebuild following a mass exodus of many of their best players. Long-serving Pools full-back David Ferguson became the club's first summer signing last week after failing to agree a new deal at Victoria Park.
