Hartlepool United star striker linked with move to Burton Albion as League One side make bid
Hartlepool United striker Josh Umerah is the subject of a bid from League One side Burton Albion according to reports.
Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested the Brewers have tabled an offer for Hartlepool’s leading scorer ahead of deadline day after the 25-year-old ‘emerged on Burton’s radar.’
Umerah has been one of few positives for Hartlepool this season, scoring 13 goals in all competitions after his arrival in the summer.
Umerah joined the club for an undisclosed fee from Wealdstone, signing a two-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium, and is one player who Hartlepool could command a fee from given his contributions so far this season and the length of time remaining on his deal.
Burton are likely to consider Umerah as a replacement for Victor Adeboyejo after the striker, who has also scored 13 times this season, completed a move to Bolton Wanderers.
Hartlepool manager Keith Curle recently confessed to The Mail he would not necessarily issue a hands off warning over his players, suggesting if the deal was right for himself, the club and the player then negotiations would be considered.
He told The Mail: “If it’s right for the football club, right for me and right for the player, then if you tick those boxes we’ll listen to offers.”
Losing Umerah would be a significant blow to Hartlepool’s survival chances this season with the 25-year-old responsible for 10 of the 28 league goals the club have scored so far this campaign and with such little time to find a replacement should a deal go ahead.