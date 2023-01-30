Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested the Brewers have tabled an offer for Hartlepool’s leading scorer ahead of deadline day after the 25-year-old ‘emerged on Burton’s radar.’

Umerah has been one of few positives for Hartlepool this season, scoring 13 goals in all competitions after his arrival in the summer.

Umerah joined the club for an undisclosed fee from Wealdstone, signing a two-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium, and is one player who Hartlepool could command a fee from given his contributions so far this season and the length of time remaining on his deal.

Hartlepool United forward Josh Umerah has been linked with a move to Burton Albion. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Burton are likely to consider Umerah as a replacement for Victor Adeboyejo after the striker, who has also scored 13 times this season, completed a move to Bolton Wanderers.

Hartlepool manager Keith Curle recently confessed to The Mail he would not necessarily issue a hands off warning over his players, suggesting if the deal was right for himself, the club and the player then negotiations would be considered.

He told The Mail: “If it’s right for the football club, right for me and right for the player, then if you tick those boxes we’ll listen to offers.”