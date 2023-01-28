Keith Curle’s side return to the Suit Direct Stadium following a mixed week of results having beaten Rochdale on home soil seven days ago before the midweek reverse at Carlisle United.

And Hartlepool return to the Suit Direct Stadium for another vital fixture as they welcome Colchester who currently sit 18th in the table just five points above Pools.

Tayt Trusty makes his Hartlepool United debut against Colchester United. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club

And Curle has made two changes to the side who were beaten 3-1 at Brunton Park as loan signing Trusty makes his first appearance for the club.

Trusty arrived on loan from the Championship side earlier this week and starts in midfield while Jamie Sterry also returns to the starting XI.

Sterry was on the bench against Carlisle having recently returned from injury but is part of aback five today.

Joe Grey misses out having failed a fitness test ahead of the game.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Dodds, Hartley, Pruti, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Dolan, Trusty, Hamilton, Umerah