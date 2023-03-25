John Askey takes charge of his fifth game for Hartlepool, still in search of a first win after four successive draws, with the club now back in the bottom two of League Two.

Askey’s side performed well at Valley Parade a week ago but, for the third straight game, saw a lead slip as they were held to a 2-2 draw.

Results elsewhere saw Pools drop into the bottom two, the deficit now at two points to Crawley Town following their 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers in midweek.

Dan Kemp starts for Hartlepool United to face former club Leyton Orient. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

That margin could increase today with Askey’s side hosting the League Two leaders, Orient, whilst Crawley host bottom side Rochdale.

But despite the challenge in front of them, Askey remains encouraged by his side's survival prospects.

And the Pools boss has shown faith in his side by naming an unchanged team from the draw at Bradford.

Askey was boosted by the availability of defender Edon Pruti after he was called up to Albania’s under-21s squad for two friendlies – the 20-year-old instead remaining at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Dan Dodds came through his first start in a month untroubled as he continues in defence with midfielder Dan Kemp lining up against his former side this afternoon.

Askey has been forced into a change on the bench with goalkeeper Patrick Boyes recalled from his loan spell at Liversedge to replace the injured Ben Killip while Wes McDonald returns in place of Brendan Kiernan

Here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Dodds, Murray, Pruti, Ferguson, Sylla, Cooke, Kemp, Jennings, Umerah