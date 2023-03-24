Askey has been in charge for a month at the Suit Direct Stadium and has yet to taste defeat, with four draws from his first four games in charge.

In that time, Hartlepool have seen an improvement in their performance levels but, as yet, have not been able to get over the line when it comes to converting three points - having seen a lead slip in each of their last three games.

But despite that, and now finding themselves back in the bottom two in what could prove to be a pivotal week in their relegation battle, with Crawley Town to contest their final game in hand in midweek, Askey says he feels more upbeat about the club’s survival chances now than when he first walked into the building in February.

John Askey remains confident Hartlepool United can beat the drop from League Two this season. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

“It’s been more enjoyable than I thought it would be,” Askey told The Mail of his first month in charge.

“I knew it was going to be a challenge, and it certainty is. But what I've been pleased with is the quality of some of the players that we’ve got.

“I think I'm more encouraged that we’re going to stay up. It’s going to be really, really tough but I’m a lot more positive now than when I first came in.

“There’s plenty of encouraging signs,” he added.

Hartlepool United earned a point with Northampton Town last time out at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We’ve got the players. We’ve just got to do the other little bits to get us over the line.

“But, in saying that, if we were awful on Saturday and got the three points I think we’d all take that as well.

“It doesn’t matter how we get the points now, it’s all about getting three points from now until the end of the season.”

Things don’t get any easier for Hartlepool as they welcome a Leyton Orient side primed for promotion to League One having lost just five times all season.

But Askey believes his side have nothing to lose against the league leaders, instead insisting how much a win could lift the spirits further around the club.

“It would just give massive belief to everybody,” said Askey.

“If you can beat the top team then you can beat anyone.

“It’s as much to do with what it will do to other teams in the league as well. If we can get a win it’s going to give everyone a massive boost and that belief we can do it because when I came in it was very much doom and gloom.

“There’s a lot of people who had resigned themselves to going down. Hopefully we’ve changed that and everybody still believes we’ve got a great chance to stay up.”

Askey will have defender Edon Pruti available to call upon after he remained with the club during the international break whilst Peter Hartley is also now back after completing his concussion protocol.

Joe Grey remains doubtful in what is otherwise almost a clean bill of health for Askey’s side.