Keith Curle’s side are looking to build on their win over Doncaster Rovers last week after Dan Dodds’ late strike ensured a crucial three points in their fight for League Two survival.

Hartlepool return to home soil looking for back-to-back wins and they will be boosted by the return to the starting line-up of talisman Umerah.

Umerah could only make the bench at the Eco-Power Stadium a week ago after the striker had been suffering with illness before coming on as a substitute in the final 25 minutes.

Josh Umerah returns to the Hartlepool United starting line-up to face Sutton United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Umerah continued to display his impact when playing the pass which assisted Dodds for his goal.

Umerah is now fit and ready for a place back in Curle’s starting XI and he is joined by deadline day signing Connor Jennings in attack.

Jennings is one of three deadline day recruits making their home debut along with MK Dons loanee Dan Kemp and midfielder Oliver Finney as Curle makes two changes from the win over Doncaster.

Umerah replaces midfielder Tayt Trusty while Matt Dolan drops into the defence in place of Peter Hartley who misses out on Curle’s match day squad.

Trusty drops to the bench which features Brendan Kiernan and Taylor Foran who will also make their home debuts if brought on.

And here is how Hartlepool line-up in full to face Sutton:

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Dodds, Dolan, Pruti, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Finney, Kemp, Jennings, Umerah