News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Hartlepool United step up pre-season preparations with Harrogate Town visit

Hartlepool United will step up their pre-season preparations as they welcome Harrogate Town to the Suit Direct Stadium on Friday night.
By Joe Ramage
Published 28th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

With a week to go until John Askey’s side head to Barnet to begin their National League campaign, Pools welcome the League Two side before their final pre-season fixture with Sunderland on Tuesday, August 1.

Hartlepool are unbeaten so far in pre-season with victories over Middlesbrough and Redcar Athletic sandwiching a goalless draw with Blyth Spartans which came on the back of the club’s training camp in Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And while fitness and match sharpness remain the key focus for Askey when it comes to pre-season, the Hartlepool boss has acknowledged it will be a good test for his players up against Football League opposition once more.

Hartlepool United welcome Harrogate Town to the Suit Direct Stadium as pre-season preparations step up. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)Hartlepool United welcome Harrogate Town to the Suit Direct Stadium as pre-season preparations step up. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)
Hartlepool United welcome Harrogate Town to the Suit Direct Stadium as pre-season preparations step up. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)
Most Popular

"It will be a really good test. I don’t worry too much about games in pre-season other than players staying fit. You have to look more at the performance rather than the result and hopefully it will give us confidence,” said Askey.

"It’s a good game for us and hopefully we come through that, but it will all get forgotten come the Barnet game whether we win, lose or draw.”

Read More
Strikers on target for Hartlepool United in comfortable pre-season success

Hartlepool recently confirmed that they will only be opening the Longbranch Homes Stand for the fixture with Harrogate having closely monitored ticket sales for the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement read: “Anyone who has purchased a ticket for the Longbranch Homes Stand, their allocated seat will be valid.

"Those who have purchased seats for the Family Enclosure (blocks A & B) will be relocated in front of the directors box to enable us to house Harrogate fans in this area.”

Related topics:Harrogate TownHartlepoolNational League