With a week to go until John Askey’s side head to Barnet to begin their National League campaign, Pools welcome the League Two side before their final pre-season fixture with Sunderland on Tuesday, August 1.

Hartlepool are unbeaten so far in pre-season with victories over Middlesbrough and Redcar Athletic sandwiching a goalless draw with Blyth Spartans which came on the back of the club’s training camp in Scotland.

And while fitness and match sharpness remain the key focus for Askey when it comes to pre-season, the Hartlepool boss has acknowledged it will be a good test for his players up against Football League opposition once more.

Hartlepool United welcome Harrogate Town to the Suit Direct Stadium as pre-season preparations step up. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

"It will be a really good test. I don’t worry too much about games in pre-season other than players staying fit. You have to look more at the performance rather than the result and hopefully it will give us confidence,” said Askey.

"It’s a good game for us and hopefully we come through that, but it will all get forgotten come the Barnet game whether we win, lose or draw.”

Hartlepool recently confirmed that they will only be opening the Longbranch Homes Stand for the fixture with Harrogate having closely monitored ticket sales for the game.

A statement read: “Anyone who has purchased a ticket for the Longbranch Homes Stand, their allocated seat will be valid.