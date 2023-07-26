Hartlepool eased to a 5-1 win over the Northern League Division One side despite finding themselves a goal down in the early stages of the game.

Layton Watts capitalised on a cheap turnover of possession in midfield by Pools before seeing his long-range effort wrong-foot Joel Dixon with a big deflection to give the Steelmen the lead.

But it was a lead which would be short-lived as Emmanuel Dieseruvwe slid in at the back post to convert Josh Umerah’s low cross before Umerah then expertly finished from Anthony Mancini’s pullback to give Askey’s side the lead at half-time.

Chris Wreh scored twice for Hartlepool United in the 5-1 win over Redcar Athletic. Picture by FRANK REID

Much like against Blyth Spartans three days earlier, Pools made nine changes at the break and among them both Joe Grey and Chris Wreh found themselves on target.

Grey prodded home at the back post from Wreh’s clever chipped ball just minutes into the second half before the former Southend United man got in on the act when turning well from David Ferguson’s cut back to fire low into the corner.

And Wreh added Hartlepool’s fifth of the night when converting from the penalty spot after Ferguson was bundled over late in the game.

Askey’s side could have added to their tally with Grey and Oliver Finney firing over, Finney also bringing a good save from Jack Norton in the second half.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored his second goal of pre-season for Hartlepool United in the win over Redcar Athletic. Picture by FRANK REID

But for Askey it was another pleasing night’s work ahead of the new National League season with a number of his attacking players finding the back of the net.

"It’s what you want ahead of the start of the season, especially the likes of Mani and Chris, who have just come in, so they can get off the mark and can feel confident and good about themselves that they can get goals,” said Askey.

"I thought Mani’s link up play was very good again. Josh looked sharper and took his goal really well, it’s good to see Josh back on the scoresheet after he hasn’t played that much, as well as making Mani’s goal.

Joe Grey scored his first goal of pre-season for Hartlepool United after coming off the bench in the second half against Redcar Athletic. Picture by FRANK REID

"Joe, again, showed good ability and it was nice to see him get on the scoresheet, too.

“So it was a good workout for us. As I’ve said before, nobody will remember these games in two weeks’ time but the main thing is they’ve worked hard and we’ve come through it unscathed."

Askey added on the night overall: “We should take confidence from it. We know we’re playing against a lower league team but sometimes these games can be frustrating, but I thought we played some decent football.

“Going a goal down so early you worry if you’re going to have a frustrating night but luckily the lads approached it in the right manner and that’s what we’re looking for.

