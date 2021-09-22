Hartlepool United still looking for free agent reinforcements with players likely to leave

The Pools boss is still looking at players with some currently in on trial and looking to earn a deal.

Tuesday’s training ground friendly against Durham University saw squad members such as Jonathan Mitchell, Reagan Ogle, Timi Odusina, Luke Hendrie, Eddy Jones, Martin Smith, Tom Crawford, Jordan Cook and Mark Cullen given a run out alongside some trialists.

Pools have recently brought Cook in as a free agent along with Mike Fondop to help bolster their attacking line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United new signing Jordan Cook (photo: HUFC/Alex Chandy).

As Hartlepool are outside of a transfer window, they are only able to sign unattached free agents between now and January 2022.

As it stands Pools have a squad of 26 players, including 10 defenders, meaning some may have to go out on loan to non-league sides (who aren’t restricted by a transfer window) in order to get game time.

“We’ll see what’s out there and anything that will improve us, we’ll look at,” Challinor said. “Numbers wise, lads are potentially going out to get some games so we’re constantly looking to bring players in and we have to be.

"On the flip side of that we’re looking to where we are come January and preparing now for what happens then and which players are available for us.

"Hopefully we don’t need any of them but the reality is with injuries and suspensions, we need to make sure we strengthen at every opportunity that we can.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.