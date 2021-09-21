Shelton itching to get off the mark for Hartlepool United this season
It has been a frustrating season in front of goal so far for Hartlepool United midfielder Mark Shelton.
While Pools and Shelton have enjoyed a relatively promising start to life back in League Two, the 25-year-old is hoping to add some goals to his game sooner rather than later.
The midfielder had Hartlepool’s best chance of the game in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Oldham Athletic as he headed Jamie Sterry’s cross onto the left post.
He has also come close to finding the net in recent matches against Bristol Rovers and Tranmere but his efforts were ultimately fruitless.
“I’m itching for a goal, it annoys me to be fair,” Shelton told The Mail. “Especially if we win and I’ve found myself in some great positions.
"It’s frustrating and I’ve watched games back to see what I can do more to get into the right areas to score. That’s the part of my game that lets me down to be fair, I need to score more goals.”
Shelton has scored six times in 60 matches since arriving at Pools back in 2019, but is yet to score so far this campaign.
He added: "I’m having a few more efforts on goal and getting into the right areas which helps but I just need to keep reminding myself that it’s a team game and if we’re doing well as a team then it reflects well on me.
"Personally, I know I need to score more goals, I’m critical of myself around that so hopefully some start going in.”