Hartlepool United striker a doubt for trip to Barrow but Stoke City loanee 'ready to start'

The 23-year-old came off the bench during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Crewe Alexandra at Victoria Park.

“Fela has a little niggle, it will be days and we’ll make a decision whether we risk him or not,” manager Dave Challinor told The Mail. “Potentially touch and go for the weekend but nothing serious. Is it worth risking so early in the season? We'll see where we are with that.

"If not he’ll be fine for next weekend. We’ll have decisions like this throughout the course of the season but aside from him everyone is fine.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olufela Olomola of Hartlepool United in action with Crawley Town's Archie Davies during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Joe Grey (back) is back on the grass but will not be involved while new loan signing Will Goodwin could potentially be handed his full debut for the club at Holker Street.

“He’s ready to start,” Challinor confirmed. “Through the pre-season with Stoke, he’s not played a full 90-minutes but he’s played 70-minutes and been involved in all their first team fixtures.

"He’s ready if we need him. Whether he lasts 90-minutes is debatable but fitness wise there are no issues.”

Midfielder Tom Crawford is also back in training and back in contention after missing the opening match of the season through illness.

“Tom is fine, he was off with sickness and was one of the lads who had Covid,” the Pools boss continued. “He had to wait for his jab, had his jab and then was ill after that. He missed a few days but has trained this week so there are no problems with him.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.