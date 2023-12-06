News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United striker Chris Wreh joins Tamworth on loan

Hartlepool United striker Chris Wreh has moved down a division after leaving the club on a temporary basis.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 6th Dec 2023, 20:58 GMT
Twenty-seven-year-old Wreh has joined National League North promotion challengers Tamworth in what Pools have termed “a short-term loan deal”.

He last played for John Askew’s side in the 2-2 National League draw with Ebbsfleet on November 11 and has failed to score in 10 competitive appearances after joining from Southend United in July.

This followed a promising pre-season campaign in which the American-born forward opened the scoring in the 5-2 friendly drubbing of Championship neighbours Sunderland.

Chris Wreh has left Hartlepool United to join Tamworth on loan.Chris Wreh has left Hartlepool United to join Tamworth on loan.
Hartlepool United said in a statement on their website on Wednesday: “We wish Chris the best of luck for the duration of his loan spell.”

