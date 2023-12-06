Hartlepool United striker Chris Wreh joins Tamworth on loan
Twenty-seven-year-old Wreh has joined National League North promotion challengers Tamworth in what Pools have termed “a short-term loan deal”.
He last played for John Askew’s side in the 2-2 National League draw with Ebbsfleet on November 11 and has failed to score in 10 competitive appearances after joining from Southend United in July.
This followed a promising pre-season campaign in which the American-born forward opened the scoring in the 5-2 friendly drubbing of Championship neighbours Sunderland.
Hartlepool United said in a statement on their website on Wednesday: “We wish Chris the best of luck for the duration of his loan spell.”