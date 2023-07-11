News you can trust since 1877
Striker joins Hartlepool United after Southend United exit

Chris Wreh has joined Hartlepool United after leaving troubled National League side Southend United.
By Joe Ramage
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:56 BST- 1 min read

Wreh becomes John Askey’s sixth signing of the summer and latest forward addition after the arrival of Emmanuel Dieseruvwe.

The American joins ahead of the 2023-24 campaign with the option to extend his stay at the Suit Direct Stadium by a further year.

The 26-year-old made 19 league appearances for a Shrimpers side who finished just outside of the play-offs last season.

BANBURY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Matthew Platt of Barrow battles for possession with Chris Wreh of Banbury United during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Banbury United and Barrow at Spencer Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Banbury, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)BANBURY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Matthew Platt of Barrow battles for possession with Chris Wreh of Banbury United during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Banbury United and Barrow at Spencer Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Banbury, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)
BANBURY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Matthew Platt of Barrow battles for possession with Chris Wreh of Banbury United during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Banbury United and Barrow at Spencer Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Banbury, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Wreh scored four times for Southend having joined last summer following an impressive trial period with the Roots Hall club after a prolific 2021-22 campaign in the Southern Premier Division Central with Banbury United.

But with Kevin Maher’s side still under embargo, as they continue to face an uncertain future following continuous pay concerns, the club were unable to extend Wreh’s stay in Essex as he swaps the South East for the North East.

“I’m over the moon to sign,” said Wreh.

"I know how unbelievable the fans are. My mate, Pete Kioso, told me a lot of good things about the Poolies.

"I just want to work hard, score goals and give my all for the team.”

Askey commented: “Chris had a great goalscoring record at Banbury and will add a lot to the squad.

"He comes with National League experience following his spell at Southend and we know he can be a great asset to the team.”

Wreh links up with the Hartlepool squad ahead of the pre-season friendly schedule and will be involved in the club's training camp in Scotland.

