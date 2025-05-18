Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe has hailed the "huge impact" of West Bromwich Albion loanee Reyes Cleary.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old, who signed for Pools in January, enjoyed a blistering stint at the Prestige Group Stadium, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 20 appearances despite operating in an unfamiliar wing-back role.

Pools have had a mixed record when it comes to loan signings over the last few years, with the likes of Roshaun Mathurin, Otis Khan and Brennan Dickenson all struggling to make much of an impact. However, Nathan Asiimwe made a positive impression after arriving from Charlton in September and Cleary was scintillating after joining at the beginning of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say never to fall in love with a loan player, although it's safe to assume that most Pools fans were head over heels with Cleary by the time he played his final game against Forest Green Rovers earlier this month. The youngster wasted little time in establishing himself as one of the most exciting talents to have graced the Prestige Group Stadium, impressing with his pace, power and determination as well as his diligent defensive work, striking up an effective partnership with David Ferguson down the left flank. Off the pitch, Cleary worked closely with first team coach Gavin Skelton and worked hard to integrate himself with supporters; he spent around half an hour taking photographs with fans following March's draw with Eastleigh and was the last one to leave the pitch after the final day clash with Forest Green. Along with the likes of Dan Kemp, Luke Armstrong and Tyler Burey, Cleary will surely be remembered as one of the club's best loan signings of the last decade.

The 21-year-old is waiting to find out whether he'll be offered a new deal by West Brom following a blistering spell on loan at Pools. Picture by Frank Reid.

Now, Cleary is hoping his blistering form at Pools will be enough to earn him a new deal at parent club West Brom. The winger struggled during a loan spell at League Two Walsall earlier in the campaign, making just a handful of appearances and only starts during a frustrating five month stint, but has stated his case in emphatic fashion in the North East. The youngster progressed through the ranks at The Hawthorns before signing his first professional contract in 2021, making his England under-19 debut two years later. The Baggies, who finished an underwhelming ninth in the Championship this season and are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Tony Mowbray, are yet to publish their retained list. Whether it's in the West Midlands or elsewhere, Dieseruvwe has backed Cleary to have a successful career after his scintillating loan spell came to an end.

"He's had a huge impact," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"For such a young lad, coming into a team who at the time still had an eye on the play-offs, he came in very humble and trying to find his feet. He's kicked on massively since his first goal, since his first assist and things like that. He's had a huge impact on the team.

"I think you can see how much he's appreciated by the fans, the players and the staff. He brings such energy and he's been the shining light for us in the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a great character and a great player. He's someone you don't see often in the game; he's a dribbler, someone that can take risks and beat their man, there aren't many in the game like that now, it's getting so much more tactical. He's an old school winger and it's refreshing to see.

"For him, I hope he has a great, long career in the game."