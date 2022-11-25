Umerah was forced off midway through the first half of the first round replay with Solihull at the Suit Direct Stadium after a collision with goalkeeper Louie Moulden before missing the league defeat at Barrow through suspension.

Initially, there had been concerns as to whether Umerah would have to undergo concussion protocol but interim manager Keith Curle has confirmed the 25-year-old did not require further treatment, with the injury being more directly related to his eye.

“He had a knock on his eye and there were fears he may have had a scratched retina. So he had to get medical assistance with that and some antiseptic eye drops,” Curle told The Mail.

Josh Umerah is in contention for his Hartlepool United return in the FA Cup second round tie with Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We had to give him three days off because he had the head injury and he had a bloodshot eye, so we had to make sure there wasn’t any damage behind the eye because once you start running around and increase the blood flow it increases the pressure on the eye.

“We made sure of that first of all, but we’ve been able to catch him up on the work that was missed since.”

Curle will be hoping Umerah is the first of a number of returns to his squad in the coming days and weeks after suggesting there are ‘one or two’ who have been back on the grass in training this week.

David Ferguson went off with an injury in the defeat at Barrow. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Hartlepool, however, continue to have a number of key players unavailable to them with what Curle has described as an ‘horrendous’ injury list which could be set to continue this weekend.

“A couple of weeks ago we were down to the bare bones. Now we’re getting a few players back available and on the grass,” said Curle.

“What we need to do is make sure the players who get the shirt fully understand what they’ve got to do within that 90-95 minutes to keep the shirt.”

