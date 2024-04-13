Hartlepool United striker Joe Grey hoping he can help his side push for promotion next season after versatile frontman nets 12th goal of career-best campaign in draw with Dagenham & Redbridge
The 20-year-old, who has already made more than 100 appearances in blue and white, has been a regular starter for pretty much the first time in his fledgling career this season, impressing under both John Askey and Kevin Phillips.
Despite showing more than a few glimpses under Askey, it is with the current boss that he has produced his best form, scoring six goals in his last 12 games.
Grey has operated across the front line this term and, while he has predominantly played on the right since Phillips took charge, his most recent goal came when he got in behind the Dagenham back line and poked Mani Dieseruvwe's through ball beyond Elliot Justham.
And while the young striker's impressive end to the season might have attracted some interest ahead of the summer transfer window, Grey insists he's fully committed to Pools and is hoping to help his side push for promotion next term.
"I'm contracted here next season," he said.
"The aim is to challenge, it has to be. We're not a mid-table team.
"We're looking forward to it and we'll see what happens."
