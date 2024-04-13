Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 20-year-old, who has already made more than 100 appearances in blue and white, has been a regular starter for pretty much the first time in his fledgling career this season, impressing under both John Askey and Kevin Phillips.

Despite showing more than a few glimpses under Askey, it is with the current boss that he has produced his best form, scoring six goals in his last 12 games.

Grey has operated across the front line this term and, while he has predominantly played on the right since Phillips took charge, his most recent goal came when he got in behind the Dagenham back line and poked Mani Dieseruvwe's through ball beyond Elliot Justham.

Grey scored the 12th goal of a career-best campaign during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Dagenham & Redbridge.

And while the young striker's impressive end to the season might have attracted some interest ahead of the summer transfer window, Grey insists he's fully committed to Pools and is hoping to help his side push for promotion next term.

"I'm contracted here next season," he said.

"The aim is to challenge, it has to be. We're not a mid-table team.