Hartlepool United striker Josh Umerah upbeat following AFC Wimbledon draw

Umerah was handed his official home debut for Pools as he led the line in the goalless draw with the Dons.

Umerah demonstrated his physical presence in the final third by giving Wimbledon defenders Will Nightingale and Alex Pearce plenty to think about throughout the 90 minutes, with the striker desperately close to opening his account for Pools but for an excellent save from Nik Tzanev.

But despite his wait for a first goal in blue and white Umerah, who joined Pools for an undisclosed fee from Wealdstone this summer having scored 17 goals for the National League side last season, believes the result can provide a base to build on after a disappointing defeat to begin the new campaign.

Josh Umerah believes there is plenty to build on for Hartlepool United following their goalless draw with AFC Wimbledon. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It was very good to get our first point on the board, especially after last week,” said Umerah.

“I thought the back five were amazing. It’s a good response on their behalf from last week in terms of conceding four. I think all of them played well, they stuck to the game plan and worked well.

“I think we have to build from it because this is the first positive of the season so it would be silly not to build on it.