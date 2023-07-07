Askey and sporting director Darren Kelly secured the signature of striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe following his exit from FC Halifax recently.

Dieseruvwe, 28, turned down the offer of a new deal with the Shaymen after contributing 13 goals to Chris Millington’s side on their way to a mid-table finish last season.

Dieseruvwe, who has spent time with the likes of Fleetwood Town, Chesterfield, Mansfield Town and Oldham Athletic following his time as a youth with Sheffield Wednesday, arrives at the Suit Direct Stadium on a permanent deal and could partner Josh Umerah in Askey’s attack should Pools keep hold of their leading scorer from last season in League Two.

The striker has, arguably, enjoyed his most prolific spells in front of goal during the last two seasons with Halifax and Grimsby Town before that, where he helped the Mariners to promotion back to the Football League in 2022.

Dieseruvwe has additional experience of success in the National League when helping Salford City to promotion and admits he wants to get Pools supporters off the edge of their seats this season.

"As soon as I spoke to the gaffer and Darren [Kelly], I knew where I wanted to be,” said Dieseruvwe.

"I want to keep fans on the edge of their seats, I want to come here, score goals and bring success.”

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has joined Hartlepool United following his FC Halifax exit. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Pools manager Askey added on Dieseruvwe’s arrival: “He’s a handful with great qualities and he’s made an impact at every team he’s been at.

"We’re looking forward to getting him in the building and working with him.”

But what kind of player are Hartlepool getting in Dieseruvwe and should supporters be excited by his arrival?

To find out, we caught up with Tom Scargill from the Halifax Courier to get the inside track on Hartlepool’s latest attacking addition.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe helped Grimsby Town to promotion from the National League in 2022. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Was it a shock to see Dieseruvwe leave Halifax this summer?

A surprise rather than a shock I'd say. The longer it went on without him signing a new deal the more likely it seemed.

Town did want to keep him, and he had intimated towards the end of the season that he'd be interested in staying, but there was clearly interest from elsewhere.

When one of those clubs [interested] is a recently-relegated team with an experienced manager like John Askey, I can see why he's made the decision he has, even though he did really seem to enjoy his time at Halifax.

Are you surprised he has remained in the National League? Could he have tried his luck again in the EFL off the back of last season?

I think a club like Hartlepool is probably what I'd have expected really.

There are always a lot of players every summer who graduate into the EFL from this level but whether Mani did quite enough to join them, I'm not sure.

Don't get me wrong, he had a good season and scored 13 times in a team who often struggled to find the net, and he brought a lot of other attributes to the team, but there was probably not quite enough consistency in his performances to warrant a move up the pyramid.

What kind of player are Hartlepool getting?

He's a really good target man who can hold the ball up, hold off defenders and bring others into play. That's more his game than playing off the shoulder and making runs in behind I'd say.

He's a good finisher, but his form tended to come in bursts and patches last season rather than a long string of goals.

He's effective at what he does, and 13 goals was a good return from him.

He's not blisteringly quick, but he's difficult to play against for defenders. He can play as a lone striker but I'd have thought he'd be more effective as part of a front two with another forward to bounce off and link up with.

What are his strengths?

Strength, awareness, determination to keep going, anticipation of what's around him in terms of team-mates and opponents would be his main strengths I'd say.

He is a good finisher, but he was also guilty of missing some good chances at points last season and wasn't able to produce a consistent enough level of performance to avoid being dropped at times in favour of someone else.

He can score a variety of goals from all around the 18 yard box and can produce some clever finishes. He leads the line well and is a good focal point. He's also a genuinely nice bloke, too.

How is Dieseruvwe best utilised?

Definitely as a number nine. As I say, I think he'd suit playing in a front two more but he did play most of the season as a lone striker and got 13 goals in a team that struggled for consistency.

So if Hartlepool have a strong campaign, and Mani is first choice striker, then he could well get more than that.

Is this a signing Hartlepool fans should feel encouraged by?

I would say so. Is it a marquee signing? Probably not. But he knows the league really well.