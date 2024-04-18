Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pools have endured a difficult campaign despite Dieseruvwe's goals, with the 29-year-old notching 23 in all competitions, making this the most prolific season of his career.

However, there have been a lot of positive signs since the appointment of Kevin Phillips, himself a striker of Premier League and England pedigree, in January.

Along with the arrival of the former Sunderland hitman, Pools have added steel and experience in the shape of defenders Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall.

Mani D thinks Pools are capable of pushing for promotion next season.

With a solid core of players likely to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium for another season and a strong mix of youth and experience in the ranks, a successful summer could see Pools compete at the right end of the table next term.

A lot of their success could hinge on the future of Dieseruvwe, who has another year on his contract but is unlikely to be short of potential suitors in the transfer market.

The towering talisman has never hinted at a desire to move away from the North East and supporters will be desperate to see him replicate his prolific form again next season ahead of a potential promotion push.

And Dieseruvwe, who has twice won promotion to the Football League, is confident that Pools already have some of the ingredients that could make them competitive when the season returns in August.

"I think there are definitely some of the foundations in place," he said.

"We've got a lot more leaders in the team now, if you look at Parksey (Tom Parkes) and (Luke) Waterfall, Feaths (Nicky Featherstone), (David) Ferguson.

"There are people that know what it takes to get out of the National League.

"With that core group of players, and people that have experience of winning games and getting promotions, I think we do have a good foundation there.

"We've been keeping a lot more clean sheets, we've been a lot more solid and we've been competitive.