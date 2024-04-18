Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe is not feeling any added pressure despite becoming just the fourth Pools player in the last 50 years to score 20 league goals in a single season
The 29-year-old has enjoyed the most prolific season of his career, scoring 23 goals in all competitions and registering 11 assists.
The former Halifax frontman, who has another year on his contract in the North East, has been directly involved in almost half his side's goals this season and is the National League's fifth highest scorer.
Yet despite establishing himself as one of the fifth tier's most impressive performers, not to mention how important his goals have been for Pools this term, Dieseruvwe hasn't been feeling any added pressure to continue to perform.
"As a striker, you're always putting pressure on yourself to score goals," he said.
"Wherever I've been in my career, I've always put that pressure on myself, and I don't think that will ever change.
"In terms of pressure from outside, I don't really feel that.
"I just go about my business and try and do my job as well as I can.
"I just want to help the team as much as possible, whether that be goals, assists or leading the line, holding the ball up and running the channels.
"Whatever it may be, I try to take that responsibility upon myself and do the best I can."
