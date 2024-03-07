Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe receives England C call-up for friendly against Cymru C
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe has been called up to the England C squad for their upcoming friendly against Cymru C.
The talismanic 29-year-old has enjoyed the most prolific season of his career to date, netting 21 goals in 32 appearances, and was rewarded with inclusion in manager Paul Fairclough's 16-strong squad for the annual game, which takes place on Tuesday, March 19th.
That means Mani D is unlikely to miss a Pools game, with Kevin Phillips' side not set to be in midweek action.
Dieseruvwe becomes just the third Pools player to be called up to the non-league Three Lions squad, after Luke James and Ben Killip.