Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe has been called up to the England C squad for their upcoming friendly against Cymru C.

The talismanic 29-year-old has enjoyed the most prolific season of his career to date, netting 21 goals in 32 appearances, and was rewarded with inclusion in manager Paul Fairclough's 16-strong squad for the annual game, which takes place on Tuesday, March 19th.

That means Mani D is unlikely to miss a Pools game, with Kevin Phillips' side not set to be in midweek action.