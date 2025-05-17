Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe has been reflecting on a "rollercoaster season".

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even by the standards of Hartlepool United, the 2024/25 campaign has been a challenging and controversial one. Pools made three different managerial appointments for the second successive season, struggled to mount a play-off challenge and even flirted briefly with relegation. For the last three months, the club have had to contend with the looming prospect of an uncertain future following the sudden resignation of enigmatic owner Raj Singh; fans had hoped a takeover would be completed before the end of the campaign, although a deal is still dragging on almost two weeks after the final ball was kicked.

For Dieseruvwe, it's been a season full of drama and difficulty. The 30-year-old struggled to adapt to life under outspoken former boss Darren Sarll, scoring two goals in his opening 11 matches before being dropped to the bench for September's trip to Forest Green Rovers. Having been named among the substitutes again for the visit of Sutton, Dieseruvwe came on to score a remarkable hat-trick, becoming the first ever Pools player to bag three goals in the same game from the bench. The popular frontman has rediscovered his scoring touch since then and finished the season with 18 goals in all competitions, including five in his last eight matches. Even then, Dieseruvwe has received criticism in some quarters after failing to match last term's impressive tally of 25 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off the pitch, Dieseruvwe has been the subject of seemingly never ending speculation. The former Chesterfield, Halifax and Salford frontman was offered a new contract midway through the season but, together with Joe Grey, declined to put pen to paper on a new deal while he weighed up his options. Now, Pools run the risk of losing their talismanic striker on a free, with the club in no position to discuss contracts while the current state of limbo remains as takeover negotiations drag on.

Mani Dieseruvwe (Picture by Frank Reid)

As if that wasn't enough, Dieseruvwe is believed to have been one of two players involved in a dramatic training ground bust-up that was leaked online in January. Although Lennie Lawrence, who was in charge at the time, declined to identify the two players, it is widely thought that it was Dieseruvwe and skipper Luke Waterfall seen coming to blows. While Lawrence was keen to stress that the incident was not uncommon at training grounds up and down the country, it didn't help that Pools failed to win any of their next four matches.

Despite everything that's happened this season, there is a sense that Dieseruvwe would be keen to commit his future to Pools if circumstances conspire in the club's favour. The frontman has been used as an impact substitute for large parts of his career but has been, with one or two exceptions this term, among the first names on the teamsheet since arriving in the North East. Dieseruvwe has established a strong bond with the fanbase and appears to have settled in the area. At 30, the burning desire for new challenges and experiences is perhaps not as strong as it once was and there is still hope that Pools can convince the frontman to commit his future to the club, depending of course on when or if a takeover deal is completed.

On the other side of the coin, it would be difficult to begrudge Dieseruvwe the chance to secure his future elsewhere if Pools cannot get things sorted off the pitch. The towering striker remains ambitious and has often hinted at his desire to return to the Football League; if he feels Pools are not in a position to help him get back there, then his head could well be turned. Pools might struggle to compete with the lure of the Football League, a lucrative offer from a National League rival or even the chance to reunite with former boss John Askey, whom he had such a good relationship with, following Truro City's promotion from the National League South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever the future might hold, Dieseruvwe can reflect proudly on a stellar two seasons at Victoria Park that has seen him score an impressive 43 goals in 88 games, by some distance the most prolific spell of his career. For now, fans will be keeping their fingers crossed and hoping for a resolution to ongoing off-field issues that might allow Pools to keep hold of Dieseruvwe, who told BBC Radio Tees Sport his second campaign in blue and white had been a turbulent one.

"It's been a tough season, it has," he said.

"For many different reasons - the three managers, things off the pitch and some bad form in front of goal; it's been difficult.

"I think everybody's been trying to find that consistency in terms of their own performance and the team's performance. Consistency in the dugout as well and the messages we're receiving. When you're in a bad run of form it's tough, you're searching for wins instead of having that rhythm, that good feeling, that relationship with your teammates, the fans and the manager. It's been a very topsy-turvy season.

"Within that there have been some good moments, there've been some great games and some great goals. It's been a typical rollercoaster season, it's never dull here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In my two years here, the club has shown me that there's so much spirit and character, with the fans and the energy around the place. It's a really special place and obviously they love their football here.

"Something could be brewing here I think. If things are done right off the pitch and it transcends onto the pitch then it could be amazing, something that the fans will definitely enjoy."

Your next Hartlepool United read: seven more players potential new Pools owners could target this summer