Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 29-year-old frontman has been enjoying the most prolific campaign of his career, scoring 21 goals in 32 appearances, and was rewarded with a place in Paul Fairclough's 16-strong squad for next week's friendly with Wales.

The towering talisman said: “It's an honour to represent your country and to get the chance to play with some of the best players in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was a bit surprised when I found out - but it was a good surprise."

Mani Dieseruvwe is hoping his England C call-up will inspire him to add to his already considerable goal tally for Pools.

Dieseruvwe is determined to find the net again against Southend United on Saturday before he heads off to link up with his England teammates.

He said: "It's a big boost and it's something I can use to help me here with Hartlepool.

"I want to get some more goals before I go and, hopefully, I can score with England too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dieseruvwe has scored six goals in eight games since the arrival of new boss Kevin Phillips.

He said: "Since the gaffer's come in there's been a change in the atmosphere at the club.

"We've improved as a team on the pitch and the new signings have helped a lot. It's important we finish the season as strongly as we possibly can."

Dieseruvwe admits he is learning all the time from the former Sunderland striker, adding: "When he got announced I had a look at some of his goals and he was just a natural-born finisher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His movement, his finishing and his ability with both feet are all something I look at and want to try and emulate.

"It's really good working with him. He takes time with us and he's really good to work with. I just want to score as many goals as I can for him."

His 19 league goals this term left him third in the National League's top-scorer rankings ahead of this week’s midweek fixtures and Dieseruvwe feels regular football has been the key to his prolific form.

He said: "It's what I've wanted my whole career.

"When I came to the club I knew I'd get minutes and the previous manager showed a lot of faith in me. I haven't been taken off all season, that's massive for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of my goals have come after 80 minutes and it's been such a plus for me as a striker.

"Now that I'm playing more games I feel like I've had the chance to show what I can really do and I still feel like I've got a lot more to give."

Dieseruvwe has had spells in the Football League with the likes of Salford, Chesterfield and Tranmere and has ambitions to have another crack at the top four divisions.

"I came here with the ambition to get promoted with Hartlepool," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There have been a lot of ups-and-downs and so it's been difficult but the lads have kept believing - it's a long shot and we have to be realistic, but it's not impossible.

"Whether it's this season or next season, getting back into the Football League with Hartlepool is the aim."