The 29-year-old frontman has been rewarded for the most prolific campaign of his career, netting 21 goals in all competitions, with a call-up to Paul Fairclough's 16-strong non-league Lions squad.

Dieseruvwe will become just the third Pools player to represent England C if he features in tonight's game with Wales C, which takes place at Llanelli's Stebonheath Park and kicks-off at 7:45pm.

And the prolific forward admitted he wasn't expecting to receive international recognition before finding out from boss Kevin Phillips, who himself earned eight England caps as well as one for England B.

Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe is in line to make his England C debut on Tuesday evening

"It's an honour to represent your country and to get the chance to play with some of the best players in the league," he said.

"I was a bit surprised when I found out - but it was a good surprise."