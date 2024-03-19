Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe set to make his England C debut against Wales C
The 29-year-old frontman has been rewarded for the most prolific campaign of his career, netting 21 goals in all competitions, with a call-up to Paul Fairclough's 16-strong non-league Lions squad.
Dieseruvwe will become just the third Pools player to represent England C if he features in tonight's game with Wales C, which takes place at Llanelli's Stebonheath Park and kicks-off at 7:45pm.
And the prolific forward admitted he wasn't expecting to receive international recognition before finding out from boss Kevin Phillips, who himself earned eight England caps as well as one for England B.
"It's an honour to represent your country and to get the chance to play with some of the best players in the league," he said.
"I was a bit surprised when I found out - but it was a good surprise."
While Dieseruvwe is not set to miss any games for Pools Kevin Phillips will be watching on nervously and hoping his star striker doesn't pick up any injuries so that he can travel to Eastleigh with the squad for this weekend's visit to the Silverlake Stadium.